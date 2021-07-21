Deion Sanders, dubbed “Coach,” demands Saban-like respect and walks out of the SWAC Media Day.

Deion Sanders, a former college and NFL great, has only coached seven games in his collegiate coaching career, but he told the media on Tuesday that he deserves to be treated like someone who has won seven national titles.

Sanders, the head football coach at Jackson State, walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Days after being called as “Deion” for the second time instead of “Coach” or “Coach Sanders” or anything other than his first name.

A reporter addressed Sanders as “Deion” before asking their question at the SWAC Media Days on Tuesday at the Sheraton in Birmingham, Alabama. It irritated Sanders. Then it happened once more.

“You don’t call [Alabama head coach] Nick Saban “Nick,” and you shouldn’t call me “Deion,” Sanders remarked. “You’ll get cussed out on the spot if you call Nick [Saban], Nick,” Sanders added, “so don’t do that to me.” Treat me as if I were Nick.”

This was spoken by Sanders to Nick, a reporter. Nick Suss of the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, who covers a wide range of college sports in Mississippi, was the reporter.

In the last 15 years, Nick Saban has won seven national championships as a head coach, one at LSU (2003) and six at Alabama, including the 2020 win over Ohio State.

Sanders, the Hall of Fame defensive back who played for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys, was known by various nicknames throughout his career, including “Prime Time” and “Neon Deion.”

Coach Prime is his Twitter username, and he has denied ever “stepping out” of Media Day.

I’ve never left a media day empty-handed. I took a little longer to answer another question, and the person felt it was funny to address me in that manner, so I hung up and proceeded to the next outlet. Please don’t let a fool deceive you because then no one will be able to tell who the fool is. https://t.co/csbTRNgJvd

July 20, 2021 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders)

Suss referred to Sanders as “Deion” after the main stage, not during the on-camera segment of the Media Days.

Suss is the Clarion-lead Ledger’s Ole Miss correspondent, and he most recently covered the Mississippi State Bulldogs winning the College World Series. This is a condensed version of the information.