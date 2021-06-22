Defender Burton signs Kieran Wallace to a new one-year contract.

The 26-year-old defender has made 78 appearances for the Brewers in three seasons, but he tore his ACL in a 2-1 win over Charlton in February.

“I’m incredibly happy,” Wallace told Burton’s website. “Last season was tough for me, and not just because of the injury; it was disrupted a few times.

“Being out of contract when I suffered my injury was the biggest worry for me. It’s wonderful to have the security, and that’s not something I’ve always had in my career.”