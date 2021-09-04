Declan Rice is a target for Liverpool, while Carlos Soler is also a target.

Liverpool bolstered their backline this summer by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Despite calls from certain fans for the team to do more business, the Reds only made one transfer before the market closed on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that no additional transfers can be completed until January, the transfer news keeps rolling in.

Here is a collection of the most recent Liverpool rumors and gossip from across the world.

Man City is posing a £300 million challenge to Liverpool and FSG.

Rice, Declan

According to 90min, Liverpool are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

According to the publication, the Reds, as well as rivals Manchester City, United, and Chelsea, have all expressed an interest in signing him next summer.

Following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Jurgen Klopp’s side may be looking for a new midfielder. Saul Niguez was linked with a transfer to Anfield, but he ended up joining Chelsea on deadline day.

Rice had a fantastic season last season, helping West Ham finish sixth, ahead of Tottenham, and then helping England reach the Euro 2020 final.

Soler, Carlos

Carlos Soler of Valencia, a Spain international, is on the Reds’ wanted list.

The 24-year-old has had a strong start to the season, scoring three goals in his team’s first three La Liga games and also scoring for his country against Sweden in World Cup qualification on Thursday.

“Klopp is one of the primary [parties]interested in signing the Spanish midfielder, whom he likes a lot owing to his versatility to fill multiple places inside the midfielder zone,” according to Spanish publication Fichajes. Soler is a possibility for Liverpool as they attempt to bolster their midfield ranks.

Origi, Divock

According to reports in Turkey, Liverpool and Fenerbahce are “talking very quickly” about signing forward Divock Origi.

The Yellow Canaries want to give the 26-year-old Belgian attacker a fresh start away from Anfield after Diogo Jota’s arrival last season pushed him lower down the pecking order.

Teams in Turkey have until September 8 to do business, so Origi, who only played 180 minutes in the Premier League for Liverpool, might be on the move. “The summary has come to an end.”