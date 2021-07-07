Declan Rice demonstrates Jordan Henderson’s error, as Jordan Pickford bounces back.

Should he have handled Damsgaard’s free-kick better? Regardless, it was his weakest game of the tournament. Passing was particularly bad in the first half, and he unsettled his team on several occasions after surrendering the ball back to Denmark, but he improved dramatically in the second half and extra time.

Damsgard broke through one-on-one early on, so I dashed back to stop him. When England was under siege, he intercepted the ball well and cleared the field. However, I believe I could have been more offensive.

His performance was hardly his finest. At times, I struggled with Denmark’s toughness and played it too safe. Late in the game, a Shaw free-kick went wide.

When given space on the ball, he is eager to advance. A constant threat at set-pieces, Schmeichel’s remarkable save denied him a second goal in two games. With a botched headed clearing, he almost allowed Denmark a goal, but with a wonderful flick-on, he almost set up a last-minute victory.

The free-kick from which Denmark scored was harshly penalized. He didn’t go as far forward as he would have liked, but crossing was still deadly when the opportunity arose. Set-pieces are posing a concern once more.

The West Ham defender fought to safeguard the England defense once more. He’s quite fortunate to have kept his spot ahead of Jordan Henderson.

Rice is somewhat superior, but that isn’t saying much. Early on, he showed an enthusiasm to move forward and passed the ball around pretty well, but he faded fast.

Arsenal’s youngster put in yet another impressive effort. When he runs with the ball, he simply terrifies defenders. To force the equaliser, a well timed low cross was delivered. Grealish was unlucky to be withdrawn.

I got off to a good start but couldn’t keep it up. One of his shots was caught under his feet. As a result of his attempts to slow down the game too much, he was frequently ejected. Schmeichel was forced to use a cross-cum-shot to tip one over.

With a superb run, Kane won the penalty and put England ahead. With his quickness, he constantly caused issues for Denmark, but he should have done better when shooting directly at Schmeichel. In the second half, he worked nicely with Shaw.

After his penalty was saved, he was alert to put England ahead in extra time. Early on, he sent in a low cross that just eluded Sterling before releasing Saka to equalize. Fired. The summary comes to a close.