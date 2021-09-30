Declan Rice Agrees To Personal Terms With Manchester United, According To Rumors.

Manchester United may have already gone a step closer to signing Declan Rice of West Ham United, who has been a long-term goal.

Following allegations that West Ham had failed to persuade Rice to sign a contract extension, Manchester United, one of Rice’s main pursuers, moved quickly.

Rice will remain with West Ham for the remainder of the season, but he has already “accepted an offer” from Manchester United and “personal terms have been finalised,” according to Caught Offside, quoting Todo Fichajes.

According to the source, the Red Devils are interested in bringing Rice in next summer.

Despite the fact that the player has consented to a transfer, the report claims that Manchester United and West Ham will still need to talk to finalize the transaction.

Rice’s transfer fee is projected to be in the neighborhood of €100 million ($116 million), according to the report, which is a number that Manchester United is understood to be comfortable with.

Rice was asked about his transfer links again during a pre-match press conference as West Ham prepares to face Rapid Wien in a Europa League match on Thursday, September 30.

Rice claims that he and West Ham had discussed the matter “in the past,” but that he doesn’t need to say anything about his loyalty to the Hammers because “everyone knows.”

Rice told Sky Sports, “We’ve talked about it a lot in the past.” “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham, how I feel about playing under the boss, and how it feels to play with the guys I’m playing with.”

The 22-year-old said that he is just concerned with winning games with West Ham at the moment, especially now that he has been given the armband.

“I believe you can tell in my performances that nothing is wrong, that nothing is bothering me,” he said. “I’m going out there, leading the squad, and I’m playing with a smile on my face. I think you’d notice a difference if I wasn’t going out there and giving it my all, but every time I put on the shirt – I’m wearing the armband right now – my only goal is to go out there and give it my all for the club and gain three points.”

"With tomorrow night approaching, all I can think about is getting out there and putting.