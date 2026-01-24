Declan John Overcomes Injury Scare to Help St Mirren Lift League Cup

Declan John played a crucial role in St Mirren’s Premier Sports Cup victory against Celtic, despite facing an injury scare just weeks prior. The 30-year-old feared a hamstring issue would derail his chances of featuring in the Hampden Park final, a moment that could have cost him the opportunity to add to his career achievements.

The injury, which occurred last month, left John nervously awaiting scan results. Initially, there were concerns that the damage might be more severe, but further tests revealed it wasn’t as serious as feared. “I just felt something in my hamstring, but when the scan results came through, I was really happy to learn it wasn’t major,” John said. “It was just something nervy, nothing to worry about,” he added.

Critical Performance in Cup Final

Despite the scare, John made a full recovery in time for the League Cup final. His performance in the 2-1 victory over Celtic proved to be vital. With St Mirren holding onto a slender lead, John contributed to the game-winning goal. He launched a counter-attack down the left, setting up Jonah Ayunga to score and secure the title for the first time since 2013.

John had to leave the pitch in the 74th minute, suffering from cramp after his tireless display, but his earlier contributions were key. After a powerful run into the Celtic penalty area, John faced a choice: shoot for goal or pass to Ayunga, who was free for the tap-in. John opted for the assist, saying it was a decision based on their previous encounter with Celtic: “I was through on goal before in the league, but Jonah was in a better position, so it was an easy pass to make.”

John humorously noted that it was fortunate he passed rather than shooting, as his earlier attempt against Celtic in the league had been easily saved. However, his selfless decision to assist paid off, and Ayunga netted his second goal of the match.

John’s effort in the final was especially significant considering the injury scare that nearly ruled him out. “It was just that extra game before the final that helped me. I think it set me up perfectly for today,” he reflected. “I felt like I was ready to perform, even with the cramp coming on towards the end.”

St Mirren’s triumph marks a historic achievement for the club, and for John, it was a moment of personal redemption after fearing that injury might cost him this special occasion.