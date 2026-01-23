Declan John Helps St Mirren End Hampden Hoodoo with Cup Triumph Over Celtic

Declan John has finally erased his painful Hampden memories, helping St Mirren to a historic 3-1 victory over Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final. The Welshman, who once struggled at the National Stadium with Rangers, turned a nightmare past into a dream triumph with an assist that sealed the win for the Buddies.

St Mirren Upset Celtic in Cup Final

Having suffered two crushing defeats at Hampden during his time at Rangers, including a Scottish Cup loss to Celtic, John was determined to rewrite his history at the iconic venue. His goal-scoring assist for Jonah Ayunga capped off a stunning performance, as St Mirren proved themselves to be the cooler, more composed side in what was widely expected to be a Celtic-dominated final.

“It’s right up there with my best achievements,” John remarked after the match. “To top it off with a trophy is just brilliant. Celebrating with the fans afterwards was incredible.” For John, it was a chance to put the pain of past Hampden visits behind him, marking his St Mirren career with a long-awaited victory in a competition Celtic had dominated for years.

St Mirren, managed by Stephen Robinson, had entered the final as underdogs. Yet, despite facing a Celtic side that had lifted the trophy seven times in the past decade, they controlled the match with remarkable calm. The result was a monumental upset, one that saw the Saints silence the doubters with a superb team performance.

John’s contribution came in the form of a brilliant assist for Ayunga’s third goal, sealing the win in the closing stages. Reflecting on his role, John said, “I still feel fit, probably fitter than I ever have done. I’m probably at my peak now.” His surge forward from his defensive position, topped with a perfectly placed pass, exemplified the experience and composure that helped St Mirren clinch the title.

The Saints’ victory was not just a triumph of skill, but also of emotional strength. Ahead of the match, Robinson inspired his team with a heartfelt video message from their families, which gave the players an added sense of purpose. John, along with his teammates, felt the emotional weight of the occasion but channeled it into a focused, disciplined performance.

“It was a brilliant, superb result,” John said. “The fanbase we took to Hampden was absolutely brilliant. They supported us the entire game. We’re delighted to bring it home for them.” With this victory, John and his teammates have firmly written their names into St Mirren’s history, taking home the Premier Sports Cup in what will be remembered as a shocking and unforgettable upset over Celtic.