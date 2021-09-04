DeAndre Jordan To Join Lakers After Buyout – Report | NBA Rumors: Detroit Is Just A Diversion

For veteran center DeAndre Jordan, the Brooklyn Nets have finally found an NBA trading partner in the Detroit Pistons. However, it appears that this is only a stopover, as the All-Star center is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jordan will join the Los Angeles Lakers after completing a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited unnamed sources.

According to Wojnarowski, who cited anonymous sources, the Nets will send Jordan to the Pistons along with their own 2022 and 2027 second-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn obtained Jahlil Okafor and forward Sekou Doumbouya on Friday in exchange.

Following the transaction, the Nets will save about $47 million in payroll and taxes.

The Detroit Lions are apparently planning to buy out Jordan’s remaining two-year deal, which is for $19.7 million.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jordan will return $4 million as part of his contract buyout.

It officially ends the 6-foot-11 center’s contract, after he reportedly explored a buyout with Nets management. Instead of agreeing, Brooklyn looked for a suitable trade partner, which turned out to be the Pistons.

Jordan agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract with the Nets in 2019, at the same time as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving did.

The Lakers can sign Jordan and add him to their stacked roster once the pending buyout with the Pistons is finalized, albeit he must first clear waivers to become a free agent.

The 33-year-old has been linked to the purple and gold in recent weeks, as noted in a previous post. The only way the Lakers could obtain Jordan was if he signed a buyout agreement. The reason for this is that Los Angeles lacks financial flexibility, as the majority of its resources are devoted to great athletes such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Jordan’s anticipated signing is likely to spark additional criticism as Los Angeles continues to stock its roster with players in their prime.

The All-Star center’s play has dipped recently, but experts believe that will reverse if he is moved to a new system.

Jordan would be the latest big name to join the fray if the deal is finalized. Davis, Dwight Howard, and Marc Gasol are the others.