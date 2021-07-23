DeAndre Hopkins and Jalen Ramsey have criticized the NFL’s COVID vaccine plans for the 2021 season.

Some of the game’s top names slammed the NFL for not delaying or postponing games during the upcoming season to accommodate a coronavirus outbreak among unvaccinated players and employees.

In the 2021 regular season, each club will play 17 games for the first time in NFL history, and the league said it would make “every reasonable effort” to stay to its 272-game schedule in a memo given to the teams on Thursday.

The NFL has encouraged players to get vaccinated as part of an agreement with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), but it is not necessary.

The memorandum announced on Thursday, on the other hand, provides a significant incentive for clubs to ensure that their players and personnel are vaccinated.

“Under the Constitution and Bylaws, every club is required to have its team ready to play at the appointed time and place,” it states. “Failure to do so is considered irresponsible conduct. There is no legal basis for postponing a game.”

Some NFL players reacted as if it were a lead balloon when they heard the news. DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals’ standout wide receiver, has intimated that the pressure on players to take the vaccine may make him reconsider his NFL career.

Hopkins added, “I never imagined I’d say this, but being in a position to injure my team because I don’t want to take the vaccine is making me wonder my future in the @nfl.”

He later removed the remark, followed by more conciliatory follow-up tweets that alluded to “freedom” and stated that he “had nine more years left in me.”

Freedom?

July 22, 2021 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins)

Btw, I’ve got roughly 9 years left in me; have a good day, everyone.

July 22, 2021 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins)

Hopkins wasn’t the only one who objected to the NFL’s vaccine push.

Running back Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said he was unlikely to get sacked. “Vaccine In a later deleted tweet, the reigning Super Bowl winner said, “I can’t do it…”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey stated that players should not feel obligated to be vaccinated.

“Right now, I know two people who had the vaccine yet are covid positive… That’s all I’m saying. I wouldn’t bother looking. This is a condensed version of the information.