Dean Shiels Among Front-Runners for Morton Manager Role

Dean Shiels has entered the race to become the next manager of Greenock Morton as the club searches for a successor to Dougie Imrie. The Northern Irishman, who previously enjoyed a successful playing career with clubs such as Rangers, Kilmarnock, and Hibernian, is set to be interviewed by the club’s hierarchy this week.

Shiels, 40, made his managerial debut in 2021 with Dungannon Swifts in the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL), where he successfully avoided relegation and helped establish the team as a top-flight club. Following his stint at Dungannon, Shiels moved to Coleraine, guiding the team to a fifth-place finish last season. However, he parted ways with Coleraine just days before a crucial European play-off clash. Now, Shiels looks to reignite his coaching career in Scotland, where he made his mark as a player in both the Scottish Premiership and lower divisions.

The former Northern Ireland international, who won the League Cup with Kilmarnock under his father Kenny in 2012, is known for his ability to work within tight financial constraints. Shiels’ ability to manage on a limited budget will likely be a key factor in his bid to take over at Morton, as the club looks to find a manager capable of steering them back to the Scottish Premiership.

Imrie’s Departure Leaves Vacancy

Shiels’ potential appointment comes after the departure of Dougie Imrie, who left his role at Cappielow last month to take over as manager of Raith Rovers. In the interim, technical head coach Billy Davies has been overseeing the team, which currently sits in sixth place in the Scottish Championship, just three points shy of the promotion play-off spots.

Shiels’ father, Kenny, was previously in charge of Morton for a brief period in 2013. However, he was unable to prevent the club’s relegation to League One, resigning after just six months in charge. The younger Shiels will be hoping to return the club to its former glory and prove that his managerial abilities can lead to success in Scottish football.

As the search for Imrie’s successor intensifies, Greenock Morton will continue to weigh their options and consider other candidates for the position. Shiels remains one of the leading contenders to take the helm at the club as they look to move forward with a new chapter under fresh leadership.