Dean Henderson, who is injured, delivers a rallying cry to England, saying, “Bring it home!”

Devastated After being forced to withdraw from England’s Euro 2020 squad due to a hip injury, Dean Henderson has told his teammates to “bring it home.”

The Manchester United goalkeeper is out of the tournament due to a hip injury, and the Football Association announced on Tuesday morning that he would not return.

After completing the Covid-10 testing processes, Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man team for the finals, will take Henderson’s place.

The FA stated that the 24-year-hip old’s problem would limit his participation in training throughout the tournament, and that he will now return to United for “further assessment and rehabilitation.”

“I fought so hard to be in this position,” Henderson, who left St George’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, said on Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw due to injury!! I’d like to wish my teammates the best of luck in their upcoming games. BRING IT BACK TO YOUR HOME.”

Ramsdale, who has no senior caps, will join Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone in Southgate’s goalkeeping options for the remainder of the Euros.