Deal! In the aftermath of the pandemic, sports trading cards are booming in the United States.

Around a dozen men unzip black briefcases, extract sports cards, and begin trading them inside an unassuming establishment in New York’s Greenwich Village — a booming interest and industry that has exploded throughout the pandemic.

Excitement is high when a San Francisco-based investment fund reported earlier that day that it had purchased a basketball card of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry for $5.9 million, a new high.

Michael Campobasso, a 38-year-old jewelry dealer, is hoping that the auction will pique interest in his highly rated Curry rookie card from the 2009-10 season.

“After that card, this is most likely one of his most prized possessions. Campobasso, who spent $25,000 for it last year, says he’d sell it for $80,000.

The sports trading card market has been expanding for some years, but recent coronavirus outbreaks have re-energized fans and attracted new ones, with investors helping to drive up prices.

The epidemic has had a significant impact, according to Jacob Salter, product manager at Bleecker Trading, which organized the trade night in New York.

“People were at home, bored, and caged up in their homes, reliving their youth. They started collecting sports cards,” the 25-year-old continued.

The start of the lockdown coincided with the premiere of the hit Netflix series “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago Bulls squad from the 1990s, in April 2020.

It boosted demand for Jordan memorabilia and helped to propel basketball cards to the forefront of the sports trading card field, which had previously been dominated by baseball.

A rare Jordan card autographed by the six-time NBA champion himself went for $1.44 million at auction in February of this year, smashing the previous record for a Jordan card by $500,000.

In April, a rookie card of LeBron James sold for $5.2 million.

Basketball cards are the most popular items traded at the Bleecker Trading event, with organizer Salter estimating the total value of cards in the room at $20 million throughout the duration of the night.

Grading companies have all testified to the cards’ authenticity, rating them on a scale of one to ten, with ten being the highest. Rarity and condition are two variables that go into determining a rating.

Due to the high value of the cards, they are all wrapped in see-through plastic “slabs,” which the traders proudly display on racks inside hard luggage with combination number locks.

Vahe Hekimian, 28, started collecting sports cards as a hobby that turned into his major source of income.

"It's a passion for me. It's fantastic.