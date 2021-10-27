De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings assesses his own performance. Slow-starting team

De’Aaron Fox, the Sacramento Kings’ point guard, realizes the lost opportunities he and his teammates have had to start the season.

“It’s just that I haven’t been playing well.” When you’re on offense, you want to make shots, and I haven’t been able to do so. After team practice, Fox informed the media, “It’s a slow start.”

Over the last three games, the Kentucky product has averaged 18.7 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the field and just over 15 percent from outside the arc, along with 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and a staggering five turnovers.

Fox has had trouble hitting his shots, particularly during their 110-101 loss to the Utah Jazz on October 22.

In 35 minutes of action, he tried 19 shots and made only five of them, including only two of his four free-throw tries and none of his five efforts from beyond the arc.

When compared to his first three games last season, Fox averaged 19 points on 41.3 percent shooting, including 36.4 percent from three, and only four turnovers per game.

As the lone veteran in a young Kings backcourt and the team’s de facto leader, Fox understands the importance of keeping his end of the bargain if he wants to fulfill second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton’s promise.

In his two losses, Fox not only chastised himself, but also the Kings as a whole for failing to maintain the lead they built in the first half, understanding that they had a perfect opportunity to beat two of the West’s finest teams in the Jazz and the Golden State Warriors.

“A lot of the time, it’s just a matter of details.” A missed box-out, or failing to set or use screens, or failing to get downhill, or failing to accomplish what we started the game doing,” he explained.

Fox also stated that the squad will not be doing anything too different from what they have done in previous games, instead focusing on their key flaws.

The Kings have reason to be optimistic moving forward, as youngster Davion Mitchell held All-Stars Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell to poor performances when their teams played.

Their next test will come on Wednesday, October 27 when they travel to Phoenix to face the Suns.