De Zerbi’s Marseille Look to Stifle Liverpool’s European Hopes Amid Managerial Uncertainty

Tonight’s Champions League fixture at the Velodrome promises high stakes, with Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille aiming to continue their European resurgence while Liverpool fights to regain form. As speculation mounts over De Zerbi’s future, both clubs are under immense pressure—Liverpool to keep their Champions League campaign alive, and Marseille to solidify their place in European competition next season.

De Zerbi’s Growing Reputation

Marseille, led by Roberto De Zerbi, have become one of Europe’s most exciting teams, with the Italian manager’s high-octane style turning the club into a serious threat. Since arriving in June 2024, De Zerbi has transformed the fortunes of the French side, with his aggressive, high-pressing tactics drawing comparisons to Jurgen Klopp’s best Liverpool teams. This season, Marseille sits comfortably in third place in Ligue 1 and has pulled off some notable results, including drawing twice with PSG.

De Zerbi’s impact is felt across his squad, where players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have found new life under his tutelage. Aubameyang, who had been written off after a troubled spell at Chelsea, has contributed 11 goal involvements in just 16 games this season. Mason Greenwood, despite a controversial arrival at Marseille, has been in superb form, scoring 42 goals in 62 appearances. However, the relationship between Greenwood and De Zerbi is reportedly a tumultuous one, with the manager alternating between praise and criticism of the player’s work rate.

The growing managerial rumors surrounding De Zerbi only add intrigue to the match. Despite only 18 months at Marseille, the 46-year-old has become a sought-after figure in European football. His name has been linked with top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United. According to recent reports, De Zerbi is near the top of Manchester United’s shortlist to replace interim boss Michael Carrick. For Liverpool, the stakes are equally high.

Slot Under Pressure

For Liverpool, tonight’s clash is crucial in their bid to stay competitive in the Champions League. Despite winning the Premier League last season, the Reds have fallen 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, and their European hopes are under threat. With just six wins in their last 12 matches, and a series of disappointing draws, manager Arne Slot is facing mounting scrutiny. Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has suggested that if Liverpool were to consider a managerial change, De Zerbi would be a prime candidate.

Slot’s current position is precarious, and reports suggest Liverpool is already considering potential replacements, with former stars like Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard in the mix. Cascarino, speaking on talkSPORT, emphasized De Zerbi’s ability to overachieve with limited resources, noting how he turned Brighton into a top-tier team and has done the same at Marseille. “If De Zerbi was available, I’d know what I would want to do if I was Liverpool,” Cascarino said.

As the managerial carousel spins, De Zerbi’s name remains prominent in speculation. But for now, his focus remains on Marseille’s quest for European glory and the crucial task of facing a faltering Liverpool side.

Tonight’s match at the Velodrome will not only shape both teams’ fates in the Champions League but could also have significant implications for the future of one of Europe’s hottest managerial prospects. The game kicks off at 8pm local time, with live commentary available on talkSPORT.