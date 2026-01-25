De Zerbi Praises Nwaneri After Debut Goal for Marseille

Roberto De Zerbi has lauded Ethan Nwaneri following the young Arsenal loanee’s impressive debut for Marseille, where he scored just 13 minutes into the match. The 18-year-old midfielder, who joined the French side to secure more playing time, was instrumental in Marseille’s 3-1 victory over Lens at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday.

Fast Start to Ligue 1 Career

After making only 12 appearances for Arsenal this season, Nwaneri made the move to Marseille seeking more regular game time. His debut could not have gone better as he found the back of the net in the 13th minute, helping his new club secure the vital three points. Algerian international Amine Ferid also scored for Marseille, securing the win after a tough 3-0 defeat to Liverpool earlier in the week.

De Zerbi, who has shown a keen interest in the young talent, praised Nwaneri’s immediate impact. “Ethan Nwaneri will become a top player, I’m sure about that,” De Zerbi said, highlighting the youngster’s potential. The win lifted Marseille to third place in Ligue 1, narrowing the gap to second-placed Lens to five points.

De Zerbi’s Confidence in Nwaneri’s Future

While Nwaneri is adjusting to his new team, De Zerbi made it clear that there are no strict hierarchies in his squad. “In my team, there is no hierarchy. The only one who decides is me,” De Zerbi explained. “Having to play every three days forces me to rotate, and you can see the quality, the impact. He’s so good, same for Timber.” He added that both Nwaneri and teammate Jurrien Timber are so strong that they “don’t need training,” emphasizing their readiness for future challenges.

Looking ahead, Marseille will face Club Brugge in Belgium as they aim to secure a spot in the Champions League play-offs. Meanwhile, Arsenal continues its successful run in the competition, having triumphed over Inter Milan earlier in the week.