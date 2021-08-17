De Ridder Believes He Can Take Down Adesanya and Blachowicz in UFC vs. ONE Championship.

When it comes to reaching the summit of the proverbial mountain in mixed martial arts, confidence is crucial (MMA).

Reinier de Ridder, the current ONE Championship middleweight and light heavyweight champion, is no stranger to this.

De Ridder is riding a surge of confidence and momentum after capturing both belts from promotional powerhouse Aung La N Sang during the previous few months, thanks to impressive back-to-back performances against one of the company’s biggest stars.

Speaking of the rumored UFC vs. ONE Championship mega-event touted by none other than Chatri Sityodtong himself over the past few months, De Ridder is open to the notion of co-promoted bouts against his UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz.

De Ridder, as expected, believes he can beat both of them, beginning with Adesanya.

“Adesanya, in the center of the Octagon, or in the center of the Circle, he’s relatively easy to take out. Even a man like [Marvin] Vettori couldn’t take him down, and Jan could easily take him out in the middle,” De Ridder told the International Business Times.

“His takedown defense against the fence is much better, but his open-space takedown defense is just—to be honest—terrible.”

De Ridder is a grappler by trade, having started with judo at the age of five and then added Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to his repertoire.

The 30-year-old Dutchman has gone undefeated since making the full-time switch to MMA, winning all 14 of his professional fights and racking up 10 submissions along the way.

His grappling prowess is assisted by a high battle IQ, which allows him to spot and exploit opponents’ flaws.

“[Adesanya] is sloppy where strikes transition into wrestling; he’s really sharp in single straight blows and has excellent range control, but he tends to pull back if you step in and deliver one or two punches high. And, as both Jan and Vettori demonstrated, the leaning back is quite easy to get him off of,” he continued.

“He’ll have to come forward and try to hit me, and if he does, I’ll be able to take him out.”

In his last fight against Vettori, the double-champ believes Adesanya struggled against less technical takedown attempts, a far cry from De Ridder’s technically sound takedown skills.

Adesanya would be thoroughly embedded in De Ridder’s environment if the imagined battle went to the ground.

It’s an area where De Ridder believes he can help. Brief News from Washington Newsday.