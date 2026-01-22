De Minaur Powers Through to Third Round, Aussie Hopes Hang on His Next Match

The 2026 Australian Open’s Day Four brought a mixture of triumph and heartbreak, as Alex de Minaur emerged as the sole Australian to advance to the third round at Melbourne Park. While the local crowd rallied behind their hopefuls, including the likes of Priscilla Hon, Jordan Thompson, and Storm Hunter, the day ended in disappointment for many of the home players. All eyes are now firmly on de Minaur, as the hopes of Australian tennis fans rest squarely on his next clash with Frances Tiafoe.

De Minaur Survives Rain and Medjedovic

In an intense battle against Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic, de Minaur was pushed to the brink. Despite losing the opening set in a tense tie-break, the Australian showed remarkable resilience, coming back in the second set before a rain delay temporarily halted play. With the roof closed on Rod Laver Arena, de Minaur returned to the court revitalized. He cruised through the next two sets, winning 6-2 and 6-1, to secure a 3-1 victory and a spot in the third round.

“I stayed patient, weathered the storm,” de Minaur said after the match. “He was playing big, deep tennis, but in a five-set match, there’s always a chance to get back in it, and I’m glad I took mine.” His win makes him the only Australian to reach the third round on Day Four, after a string of tough losses by his fellow countrymen.

Disappointment for Aussie Hopefuls

The day also saw early exits for several Australian players. Priscilla Hon, who had dreamed of playing on Rod Laver Arena, struggled against 18-year-old American Iva Jovic. Hon, who had shown glimpses of promise, fell 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. Jordan Thompson, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Talia Gibson also exited the tournament, marking a challenging day for the Australian contingent.

However, amid the disappointment, there is growing optimism for the future. The “Ash Barty effect” continues to shape Australian tennis, as the success of rising stars like Taylah Preston and Talia Gibson brings hope for the years ahead. Preston, part of a new wave of young Aussie talent, shared her thoughts on the supportive atmosphere within the younger generation. “We all train together and support each other,” she said. “It’s a really nice environment, and we all want each other to do well.”

As the tournament progresses, the focus remains on de Minaur’s next challenge: a highly anticipated match against American Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe, who won his own four-set battle earlier in the day, is known for his athleticism and power, promising a thrilling encounter with de Minaur.

With more young Australians set to take the court on Day Five, including Rinky Hijikata and Maddison Inglis, the future of Australian tennis looks promising. For now, though, de Minaur remains the beacon of hope, with his performance continuing to capture the hearts of the home crowd.