De La Cruz Declines Historic Reds Extension, Betting on Free Agency

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has declined a long-term contract extension that would have set a new financial benchmark for the franchise, a decision that keeps one of baseball’s most dynamic young stars on a path toward arbitration and, eventually, free agency.

The offer, confirmed by the club on January 17, 2026, would have surpassed the Reds’ previous record deal — Joey Votto’s 10-year, $225 million extension signed in 2012. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the proposal was made during spring training in 2025 and would have made De La Cruz the highest-paid player in team history.

“We presented an offer that would have been the largest contract the Reds have ever done,” Krall said. “That’s not where he is right now, and you respect that. It’s his career.”

Club Control Remains, Talks Could Resume

Despite turning down the extension, De La Cruz is not close to leaving Cincinnati. The 24-year-old remains on a pre-arbitration salary, is first eligible for arbitration in 2027, and is under team control through the 2029 season. If he reaches free agency on schedule, he would do so at age 28.

The timing is central to the decision. De La Cruz is represented by agent Scott Boras, whose clients have frequently chosen to delay extensions in pursuit of maximum value on the open market. Asked about negotiations during Redsfest, De La Cruz kept his focus on the field, saying he leaves contract matters to his agent.

Krall indicated the organization has not closed the door on future talks. “We’ve had a lot of conversations over the years with players,” he said. “It has to work for both sides.”

On-Field Impact and League-Wide Context

Since debuting in the majors in 2023, De La Cruz has emerged as the face of the franchise. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound switch-hitter combines elite speed, power and arm strength, even as his aggressive style has led to defensive growing pains. He has led the league in errors in consecutive seasons but remains entrenched as Cincinnati’s everyday shortstop.

His 2024 season was historically productive. De La Cruz hit 25 home runs and stole a league-leading 67 bases, becoming just the fifth player in Major League Baseball history to post a 20-homer, 60-steal season — and the youngest ever to do so. He finished that year with a .259/.339/.471 slash line across nearly 700 plate appearances and earned a top-10 finish in MVP voting.

The following season brought more adversity. Playing through a strained left quadriceps in 2025, De La Cruz saw his numbers dip to .264/.336/.440 with 22 home runs and 37 stolen bases. After the All-Star break, his production fell to .236/.303/.363 as fatigue set in. Even so, he started all but one game while the Reds pushed for the National League’s final playoff spot.

Cincinnati has a track record of extending young talent early, including Votto, Jay Bruce, Johnny Cueto and Devin Mesoraco. More recently, right-hander Hunter Greene signed a six-year, $53 million extension in 2023, a deal that includes a club option capable of pushing its value beyond $95 million.

Across the league, contract precedents continue to rise. Bobby Witt Jr. signed an 11-year, $288.8 million extension with Kansas City in February 2024. Corbin Carroll agreed to an eight-year, $111 million deal with Arizona, while Oakland locked up Tyler Soderstrom for seven years and $86 million, with escalators that could raise the total to $131 million. Earlier examples, such as Ronald Acuña Jr.’s eight-year, $100 million extension in 2019, helped establish the current market.

Other stars have opted to wait. Juan Soto famously rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer from Washington before later signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets. Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has also reportedly declined an early extension.

For now, De La Cruz’s decision leaves the Reds with cost certainty in the short term but long-term uncertainty surrounding one of the sport’s most electrifying talents. As the 2026 season approaches, Cincinnati will again rely on its shortstop to drive a postseason push — while the question of a franchise-altering contract remains unresolved.