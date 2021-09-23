DAZN, the Premier League, and the £4.5 billion Liverpool TV contract

Liverpool supporters who want to see the Reds on TV may soon have to switch to a different supplier.

The Financial Times reports that DAZN, a sports streaming service, is in advanced talks to buy BT Sport and take their Premier League rights, with a deal expected to be completed ‘within weeks.’

DAZN, which is controlled by billionaire Sir Leonard Blavatnik, is attempting to expand its embryonic business in the United Kingdom, and sees rights to broadcast Premier League games as critical to its success.

Kevin Mayer, the business’s chairman, told the media last week that he would “love” for the company to obtain Premier League rights and that acquiring BT Sport was “feasible.”

A story in the Financial Times outlines the full specifics, emphasizing that no agreement has been reached yet and that there are various obstacles to overcome before the deal is finalized.

Due to a cross-license arrangement with BT Sport, Sky, the dominant rights holder of Premier League football in the UK, must accept any agreement.

DAZN would also acquire the rights to Aviva Premiership rugby union matches, as well as a selection of cricket matches and Australian Rules Football games, as part of any potential transaction.

Despite the fact that BT Sport, along with Sky and Amazon Prime, rolled over their rights for the three-year cycle between 2022 and 2025 at the same price as the previous three years earlier this year, giving beleaguered Premier League clubs some cost certainty in the face of the pandemic, BT Sport has been actively looking to exit the sports broadcasting market.

Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime Video all remain the domestic rights holders for the next three years, with the contract once again standing at £4.5 billion, with Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League raking home £31.8 million every season as part of the equal share of the domestic rights.

DAZN was said to be interested in bidding for the rights if they went to auction, and there will almost certainly be a clamor for what happens next in 2025 as football attempts to return to normalcy. “The summary has come to an end.”