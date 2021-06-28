Day two of Royal Ascot – Is Love All You Need?

All you need is love, as the Beatles famously sang – or is it?

Last year’s Classic winner is the main attraction on day two at Royal Ascot, as she runs in the feature Prince of Wales’s Stakes for the first time since a demolition job in the Yorkshire Oaks.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was unable to run in the Arc due to soft autumn ground, but she had been one of the stars of 2020 after winning the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks at Epsom by a big margin.

Aidan O’Brien casts her in a heated Group One renewal, and all eyes will be on Love as she tries to pick up where she left off after 300 days on the sidelines.

The supporting races are clearly of the greatest caliber as well, with speed being crucial in the Queen Mary Stakes for two-year-old fillies before stamina takes center stage in the Queen’s Vase.

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes has drawn a very good group of older distaff milers, while the Royal Hunt Cup is always a spectacle, with 30 runners charging down the straight mile in search of handicap riches.

The Windsor Castle Stakes and the Kensington Palace Stakes, a new handicap event over a mile for fillies aged four and up, round off a strong seven-race card.

Will the Lord reign once more?

When Lord North won the Prince of Wales’s Stakes last year, he startled a few, but his subsequent form has proved that victory was not unexpected. Lord North, who is now five years old and runs for John and Thady Gosden, had a great start to his 2021 campaign when he won the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March. Love faces not only her stablemate and Cox Plate second Armory, but also Breeders’ Cup winner Audarya for James Fanshawe in what may be one of the week’s more intriguing heavyweight contests.

Ward is perplexed.

Wes Ward, an American trainer, has a long experience in the juvenile races. (This is a brief piece.)