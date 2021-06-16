Day one of Royal Ascot – mark your calendars as the cream of racing is once again shown in front of large crowds.

The full splendour of Royal Ascot is ready to return in 2021, as the course prepares for an audience of up to 12,000 spectators each day to see and applaud the course’s equine and human heroes and heroines.

There will be no royal processions this year, but the showpiece gathering may at least return to its usual pomp and circumstance, after being virtually silent and devoid last year due to coronavirus limitations.

As the old sounds and sights return, a slew of new and returning stars will compete for top billing on the first day, with three Group One titles up for grabs in the first four races.

Palace Pier and Frankie Dettori have long appeared to be at the mercy of the curtain-raiser Queen Anne Stakes. The colt of John and Thady Gosden has only been beaten once in his eight career starts, and that was last year at this course on British Champions Day, and he has already won twice this year.

The Group Two Coventry Stakes then showcases the juvenile potential before Battaash, making his first start of the season after an injury-delayed preparation, bids for a second consecutive King’s Stand Stakes, and the best three-year-old milers finish the top-level action in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Two of the toughest handicaps on the calendar, run over various distances, and the Listed Wolferton Stakes round out a seven-race bill with plenty of depth and quality.

Is Palace Pier simply better in a mile mission?

Apart from his lone defeat in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes here last October on exceptionally deep footing, the Gosdens’ Palace Pier has appeared a cut above his opponents on every climb in class. The son of Kingman was much too excellent on both of his outings this year, first in the bet365 Mile at Sandown and then in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, bringing his Group One tally to four. It’s difficult to imagine anything but a fourth top-level win in the Queen Anne Stakes, and the second in a row. (This is a brief piece.)