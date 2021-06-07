Day nine of the French Open see Djokovic and Nadal fending off challenges from the new generation.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal each fended off a threat from the next generation in different ways to keep their chances of meeting in the French Open semi-finals alive.

Djokovic came back from two sets down to beat Lorenzo Musetti, while Nadal defeated another 19-year-old Italian, Jannik Sinner, in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek, the defending women’s champion, continued to excel in the night session, defeating Marta Kostyuk, while fourth seed Sofia Kenin was defeated by Maria Sakkari and 17-year-old Coco Gauff made her maiden grand slam quarter-final.

The image of the day Coco is winning off the court as well, thanks to her friends and rivals.

Gauff was ecstatic to have advanced to the quarterfinals, but he was even more ecstatic to have topped the family scoreboard in the card game UNO.

Off the chopping block

Leo Borg, Bjorn’s 18-year-old son, won his maiden match at a junior grand slam, marking a significant first for one of sports’ most recognizable names. Leo, who portrayed his father as a child in the 2017 film Borg Vs McEnroe, understands that comparisons are pointless.

“When I was younger, I was having a rough time,” he explained. I’m growing used to it and have better control over it. I simply have to keep it under control since it’ll be with me for the rest of my tennis career. It doesn’t worry me in the least. I’m just concentrating on my tennis and my goal.”

strewn seeds

Sofia Kenin (4), Ons Jabeur (4), Sofia Kenin (4), Sofia Kenin (4), Sofia Kenin (4), Sofia (25)

Jannik Sinner is a man (18)

Who’ll be up next?

The quarter-finals begin on Tuesday, and the match of the day between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will have to wait until the night session.

Alexander Zverev will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, and Tamara Zidansek will compete in the women’s quarter-finals.

With American Desirae Krawczyk, Joe Salisbury hopes to reach another grand slam final in mixed doubles.