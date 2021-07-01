Day four of Wimbledon: Federer and Barty advance, as Norrie and Raducanu shine.

On another remarkable day for the United Kingdom, Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty advanced to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Federer, the eight-time singles winner, got off to a poor start but gradually worked his way through the gears to beat Richard Gasquet on Centre Court 7-6 (1) 6-1 6-4.

Top seed Barty had a similar story, as she was not at her best but still won in straight sets against Anna Blinkova.

While Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka suffered unexpected defeats, it was the final surviving British player in the women’s draw who grabbed the headlines late in the day.

Emma Raducanu, who is eighteen years old, unleashed a slew of wins to win the biggest match of her career, 6-2 6-4, over world number 42. Marketa Vondrousova and Cameron Norrie also advanced to the third round in straight sets to face Federer.

The PA news agency examines the happenings of the fourth day.

The day’s tweet Today’s quotation

It means a lot to me to be back on Center; this court gives me the most anxiety of any court on the planet. At Wimbledon, there is no other court like Centre Court.

The image of the day Today’s photo Added a new stat of the day to the calendar

Due to ongoing Covid-19 worries and travel limitations, the ATP and WTA calendars will primarily avoid China and Japan following the US Open. The Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and Rolex Shanghai Masters events are still being discussed, but for the second year in a row, there will be little action on the Chinese mainland or in Japan. As a result, both men and women will compete in the Paribas Open in Indian Wells in October, although confirmation of full immunization will be required to attend the tournament.

Fallen seeds in the celebrity corner

Gael Monfils (13) and Grigor Dimitrov (13) are the men’s team (18)

Elina Svitolina (3), Victoria Azarenka (12), Maria Sakkari (15), and Daria Kasatkina are the women’s players (31)

Day five’s order of play Day five’s weather forecast