Day 2021 for Kobe Bryant: 6 NBA Records the Black Mamba Still Holds

We’re celebrating Kobe Bryant Day for the first time this year, in honor of the basketball legend who died tragically in a helicopter crash in 2020.

The date was picked to honor Bryant’s two uniform numbers, 8 and 24, which he wore during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his basketball career, Bryant was a huge success, cementing his place in NBA history. To honor Kobe Bryant’s career, here are some outstanding NBA records that a Black Mamba fan should be aware of.

On January 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in a single game against the Toronto Raptors. In the first and second quarters, he scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, before going off in the second half, scoring 27 and 28 points in the third and fourth quarters. In more than 50 years, it is the greatest point scored in an NBA game.

At the Staples Center, the Black Mamba set a new record by scoring 16,161 points in a single game.

Bryant made history by becoming the youngest player to play in an NBA All-Star game when he made his debut in February 1998 at Madison Square Garden in New York. He was 19 years and 170 days old at the time, and he was a member of the Western Conference team alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Gary Payton, and Tim Duncan.

The NBA All-Star Game MVP award has been earned by the Hall of Famer four times (2002, 2007, 2009, and 2011), a record he shares with Bob Pettit. They are two of only 13 players in history to win the award several times.

Bryant scored 33,643 points in his NBA career, which ranks him fourth all-time and first among shooting guards. He led his position with 8,378 free throws made and 4,010 turnovers completed.

When he was only 18 years and 169 days old, the rookie dominated Cleveland’s 1997 Slam Dunk Contest. In the first round, Kobe made two amazing dunks, and he added another in the championship round.

Kobe Bryant holds the record for the oldest player to score 60 points in a regular-season game. On April 13, 2016, he was 37 years and 234 days old when he accomplished the feat against the Jazz in his final NBA game.

Only four players in NBA history have scored more than 33,000 points: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, who did so at the age of 37 years and 138 days.