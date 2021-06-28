Dawn Patrol has set its sights on the Irish St Leger.

Following his good run in defeat at the Curragh on Saturday, Dawn Patrol is expected to target the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

After almost missing out on Cadillac in the Group Three International Stakes over a mile and a quarter, trainer Joseph O’Brien is looking forward to a shot at the Classic in September.

It was the Galileo gelding’s first start for the County Kilkenny trainer after he was purchased from Aidan O’Brien’s stable by the Lloyd J Williams Syndicate.

“I thought it was a terrific run from him, especially for a horse whose ideal distance would be further,” O’Brien said.

“I imagine a race like the Irish Leger would be a natural fit for him.

“We always had him in our heads as a staying type because he won over two miles at the Curragh last year.

“I was truly startled because he would have won in another stride.”

When asked if he could be considered for the Lexus Melbourne Cup later this year, O’Brien replied, “He could be, but we have to conduct all those scans and everything first.” I’m not sure who will be able to attend because it will be a really demanding process.

“There are lots of other sites in the globe we can visit if we don’t go there.”