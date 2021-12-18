Davy Klaassen joins Everton’s training squad following his return from Ajax.

Davy Klaassen has stated that his current club Ajax’s training sessions are of a higher standard than those he had at Everton.

When Klaassen joined the Toffees for a sum in the region of £24 million in 2017, he was one of the most intriguing attacking midfielders in Europe.

Following the transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, he was expected to add productivity to Ronald Koeman’s club after scoring 14 goals and setting up nine in the 2016-17 Eredivisie season and guiding Ajax to the Europa League final.

Everton, on the other hand, sank after selling Lukaku, and Koeman was ousted early in the season, clearing the door for Sam Allardyce to take over at Goodison Park.

Klaassen struggled to make an impression in the Premier League during his first season, making only seven appearances.

He went to Werder Bremen at the end of the season, and in 2020, he returned to Amsterdam for a second stint with Ajax, where he is presently contributing to a bright attacking side.

Klaassen discussed the status of the Dutch top division with Ajax Life (h/t Inside Futbol), and while he agreed that it lacks depth in terms of team quality, it appears that standards are high at Ajax.

“Ajax will always be significant to me,” he stated, “and I wanted to play at a better level.” “The Eredivisie isn’t perfect, but Ajax’s training sessions are better than Everton’s or Werder Bremen’s.” Klaassen scored 12 goals in the Dutch top tier last season, and he’s continued to help Ajax excel in the Champions League this season, with the Amsterdam giants winning all six of their group games to advance to the last 16.