David Moyes is well aware of the greatest compliment he can pay Everton, as two players demonstrate.

Everton will have felt increasingly less like the club he once knew on the five occasions David Moyes has taken his seat in the away dugout since leaving Goodison Park.

For starters, throughout that time, Moyes had dealt with four different managers and a slew of different players, as well as many false dawns and the chaotic nature of change.

He, too, has been on a redemption road that has led him back to West Ham United.

If Everton is starting to look and feel like the old Everton under Rafa Benitez, then Moyes has undoubtedly recovered his former self with the Hammers.

And when the 58-year-old walks across the pitch from the Park End into the technical area tomorrow afternoon, he might see more of the old Blues.

Until Benitez, Everton insiders claimed that no Everton manager had had the same level of forensic approach to the job since David Moyes walked the corridors at Finch Farm, and that the way the team is currently playing, with a sense of togetherness and work ethic, had not been in vogue since the Scot was in charge.

The new players, however, are possibly the most obvious comparison and facet of this edition of the Blues that will stand out to Moyes.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, in particular.

Plus perhaps the strongest compliment made to the pair, and Benitez, since their arrival in the summer is that they were astute bargain buys, with a low (or no) fee but a significant impact, on which Moyes constructed his Everton reign.

How many of us thought to ourselves, ‘Moyes type signing them?’

Make no mistake, the Blues have spent good money on some good players since he left, but we all know they have squandered an awful lot more, so seeing the club, albeit forced into a corner due to financial fair play regulations, get serious bang for their buck, will have taken many Evertonians back to a different time.

Moyes made mistakes in the transfer window, as do all managers, but the list of good value recruits reads like a who's who of the club's best.