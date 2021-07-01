David James thinks “excellent” is a good word. Jordan Pickford is an important player for England.

Jordan Pickford has overcome his detractors, according to former England goalkeeper David James, with his composed displays crucial to Gareth Southgate’s team reaching the last eight of Euro 2020.

Pickford’s mindset has been questioned in the past, but the Everton goalkeeper has kept four straight clean sheets in this tournament.

James told the PA news agency, “I believe he’s been wonderful.” “It amuses me that people are talking about Premier League mistakes from December and August. Wait a minute, this is what we’re talking about right now…

“He’s been fantastic. He hasn’t made a mistake, he hasn’t put us under any pressure, and he has been everything a goaltender in a major tournament should be.”

Pickford has been chastised in the past for making rash decisions, but James believes this is unjust, citing his handling of a one-on-one situation with Thomas Muller during England’s 2-0 win against Germany on Tuesday.

“When Muller got through, it was a golden opportunity to do something rash, to keep running out and attempt to anticipate Muller, but he didn’t, he stood firm and it took a lot of composure,” James added.

“He appears to be a much more confident goalie; he is cool and poised. He appears to be in good spirits and is not tense, which instills confidence in the players in front of him.”

Southgate’s side appears to have opened up the draw nicely with their first knockout victory against Germany in 55 years, as they aim for the Wembley final on July 11.

“At the moment, I’m thinking England is champs until someone beats us,” James continued. “There’s a little bit of England in there, but there’s a lot of faith.” There’s no reason they can’t – they only need to win three games to be champions.”

However, James also cautioned against under-estimating Saturday’s opponents Ukraine, who beat Sweden in the last 16 after advancing as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage.

“Any notion that it will be a simpler game than Germany needs to be quashed right away,” says the coach. (This is a brief piece.)