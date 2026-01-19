David Haye Excludes Tyson from Top 5 Heavyweights, Stirs Debate

David Haye has set the boxing world abuzz after revealing his personal list of the top five greatest heavyweights of all time—omitting Mike Tyson, a move that has sparked a renewed debate over what constitutes greatness in the sport.

Speaking on the Costello and Bunce podcast on January 18, 2026, the former world champion and British boxing icon explained why Tyson, despite his explosive early career, didn’t make the cut. Tyson, who famously became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old, is still widely celebrated for his dominance in the late 1980s. Yet, Haye raised questions about Tyson’s ability to overcome adversity in the ring.

Haye’s Critique of Tyson’s Career

“How many fights did Tyson have where he was behind on points?” Haye asked, questioning Tyson’s capacity to stage comebacks when facing adversity. “Where he got put down, hurt, and came back, that’s the question. The moment he started to lose, it seemed to go the other way,” Haye continued, suggesting that Tyson never truly demonstrated the resilience that other legends displayed when the tide turned against them.

Tyson’s career, marked by both awe-inspiring victories and dramatic losses, included his infamous defeat to 42-1 underdog James ‘Buster’ Douglas in 1990. Tyson’s post-defeat years were marred by personal struggles, legal issues, and inconsistent performances, including a loss to Evander Holyfield in 1996, a fight famously remembered for Tyson’s ear-biting disqualification. Despite these setbacks, Tyson remains one of the most iconic figures in boxing, known for his knockout power and brief but brilliant reign as heavyweight champion.

Haye, however, argued that Tyson’s peak came at just 21 years old. “He was only going to get better,” Haye said. “But what happened was, he peaked at 21 and didn’t get better, he got worse every fight.”

The exclusion of Tyson is only part of Haye’s much-anticipated top five, which includes an eclectic mix of boxing royalty. The list, in full, reads as follows:

5. Larry Holmes : Known for his technical prowess, Holmes defended the WBC title for five years and was a dominant force of the late 70s and early 80s, with a career record of 69-6.

: Known for his technical prowess, Holmes defended the WBC title for five years and was a dominant force of the late 70s and early 80s, with a career record of 69-6. 4. George Foreman : With a career spanning over 30 years, Foreman is famous for both his stunning loss to Ali in the “Rumble in the Jungle” and his later triumphs, including regaining the heavyweight title at 45 in 1994.

: With a career spanning over 30 years, Foreman is famous for both his stunning loss to Ali in the “Rumble in the Jungle” and his later triumphs, including regaining the heavyweight title at 45 in 1994. 3. Evander Holyfield : A four-time heavyweight champion, Holyfield is noted for his legendary victories, including two over Tyson. His resilience and refusal to back down earned him a top spot.

: A four-time heavyweight champion, Holyfield is noted for his legendary victories, including two over Tyson. His resilience and refusal to back down earned him a top spot. 2. Lennox Lewis : A three-time world champion, Lewis only lost twice in his career but avenged both defeats, leaving behind a legacy of technical brilliance and adaptability.

: A three-time world champion, Lewis only lost twice in his career but avenged both defeats, leaving behind a legacy of technical brilliance and adaptability. 1. Muhammad Ali: Topping the list is Ali, widely regarded not only for his 56-5 record but also for his cultural impact and iconic battles like the “Thriller in Manila” and the “Rumble in the Jungle.”

Haye’s controversial ranking has revived an age-old debate: what is truly required to be considered one of the greatest of all time? While Haye has made his case by highlighting Tyson’s perceived shortcomings, the larger discussion over Tyson’s legacy, his early dominance, and the overall state of heavyweight boxing remains as heated as ever.

Meanwhile, the British boxing scene, which Haye and other contemporary fighters have been part of, continues to evolve. Promoter Frank Warren, who played a significant role in the careers of numerous British boxers, reflected on his own storied journey and the resilience it took to overcome the challenges he faced. Warren’s influence on the sport was recently underscored in a Channel 4 documentary, “Four Kings,” which revisited the golden age of British boxing in the early 1990s.

As this debate unfolds, one thing is certain: Tyson’s omission from Haye’s top five has reignited a discussion that shows no signs of fading, as the history and future of heavyweight boxing continue to captivate fans worldwide.