David Gray has joined the Hibernian coaching staff.

After announcing the end of his playing career, Scottish Cup hero David Gray has moved into coaching with Hibernian.

Last season, the club captain only played five times and has already retired at the age of 33.

After being named first-team coach, Gray will continue to play a leadership role at the club.

After seven years with the club, the defender will be given a testimonial, with his last-gasp victory against Rangers at Hampden in 2016 ending a 114-year wait for Hibs to win the Scottish Cup.

Gray told Hibernian’s official website, “It’s been an incredible privilege and honour to play for, and captain, Hibernian.”

“Now is the time for me to take the next step in my career, and I’d want to express my gratitude to the manager and the club for providing me with this opportunity.

“I also want to express my gratitude to all of the players I’ve worked with throughout the years, as well as all of the supporters for their unwavering support.”

“I am happy to welcome Dave to the coaching team at the club,” stated head coach Jack Ross.

“During my time here, he has exhibited outstanding leadership characteristics as well as a willingness to learn more about the game from a tactical and man-management standpoint.

“I am looking forward to supporting Dave with the next step of his career, and I anticipate him assisting the staff and myself in improving expectations, standards, and successes during the season.”