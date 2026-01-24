David Gray Apologizes to Hibs Fans After Falkirk Defeat

David Gray has issued a public apology to Hibernian supporters after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Falkirk left the club reeling. The loss, which came just a week after their Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Dunfermline, saw Hibs outplayed across every department by their League One opponents. Falkirk’s victory sees them close the gap to just two points behind Hibs in the league table, increasing pressure on Gray and his squad.

Gray’s Furious Reaction

In a tense post-match interview, Gray did not mince words. “I can only apologise because it’s a reflection on my team,” he stated. “I’m responsible for that. I pick the team, and all I can do is apologise because I know that’s nowhere near good enough. The players know that as well.”

The Hibs boss, who has been at the helm since 2021, went on to express his frustration with the team’s lack of fight and competitive spirit. “The fans will be again rightly going home extremely disappointed, angry, frustrated,” he said. “Every single word you can think of, and absolutely understandably so.”

Gray admitted that Falkirk had dominated every aspect of the match, stating that his players were outworked in every area. “We got exactly what we deserved out of the game,” he added. “Falkirk were better in every single phase of the game. First ball, second ball, competed more on the ball, played the conditions better.”

The defeat raised questions about the squad’s commitment to Gray’s tactics and expectations. “To a man, we were out-fought in every single area. The way we’ve been, that’s so far off the level expected of this club,” he added, highlighting the gap between his team’s performance and what is expected from a club of Hibs’ stature.

Injury Crisis and Transfer Talk

Injuries and illness had left Gray’s side severely depleted, with six first-team players absent and just eight players available on the bench. Despite the mounting injury list, Gray refused to use it as an excuse for the poor performance. “I’m not going to sit and use that as an excuse to why we lost the game today. That’s got nothing to do with that,” he insisted.

Looking ahead to the closing days of the transfer window, Gray confirmed that Hibs are working hard to bring in reinforcements. “Clearly we are working hard and we’d like to bring players in,” he said. “We have got injuries at the minute, six players out. But we’re no different from any other squad.”

With their hopes of securing a strong finish to the season now in jeopardy, Hibs will need to regroup quickly and restore some pride in their next outings. Gray’s apology to fans and the team’s performance will likely be the focal point of their efforts as they aim to get back on track.