Dave Portnoy estimates that there is a 10% chance that MLB will partner with Barstool Sports.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has spoken out about claims that his network and Major League Baseball are discussing a distribution deal to carry MLB games.

On Wednesday, Portnoy spoke on Boston’s WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show to discuss the potential distribution deal, which he says is unlikely to happen owing to MLB’s conservative nature and traditional fans’ dislike for the partnership with Barstool Sports.

“For a lot of folks, Barstool is a lightning rod. “I’ve never fully grasped it,” Portnoy said to Hill. “There are many individuals that love us, especially in today’s environment, and I’d say there is a small vociferous minority who despises us.”

The chances of the deal happening, according to Portnoy, are “10 percent.”

“If I had to put a percentage on it, I’d say 10%,” Portnoy said, adding that he’d like to work something out with the MLB. “I’d be surprised if that still happened, because Major League Baseball, which is known for its conservatism, would have to say, ‘We know we’ll receive some complaints, but we’re OK with it.’”

Portnoy concluded by describing how details of the proposed deal were leaked to numerous media sites, prompting purported sports non-fans to express their views on Barstool Sports.

“Even when word got out that Barstool would cover Major League Baseball, the people who don’t like us, who probably don’t watch sports anyway, went absolutely insane,” Portnoy added. “I believe there is a chance,” says the author, “but there is still a long way to go.”

“My guess is that someone intended to leak a weather balloon and see how much response we’d receive from the same group that, anytime we do anything, basically says, these guys stink,” he continued.

After the proposed transaction was disclosed, the MLB received a lot of backlash on social media, as Portnoy mentioned. Portnoy initially stated on Twitter that he was in talks with “four big sports,” but he did not specify which league he was referring to.

MLB on ESPN The MLB has been chastised by writer Joon Lee over a proposed relationship with Barstool Sports.

“Selecting Barstool as a partner is a commercial move that will intentionally drive away some of our fastest-growing fans. This is a condensed version of the information.