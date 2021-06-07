Dates, TV Channels, and Schedule for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals

The NCAA baseball tournament’s regional stage concludes on Monday, with eight spots in the super regionals still available.

With the exception of Arkansas, seven of the eight teams who have already qualified for the next round were seeded at the start of the competition.

The Razorbacks started the NCAA tournament as the top seed, but they were halted by a 5-3 setback to Nebraska on Sunday, which ended a 10-game winning streak and occurred only one day after Arkansas trounced Nebraska 5-1.

Arkansas, which concluded the regular season with a 48-11 record, and Nebraska, which finished with a 48-11 record, will meet in the championship game.