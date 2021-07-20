Dates, Times, and How to Watch USWNT Olympic Matches on TV and Online for Tokyo 2020

After failing to qualify for the gold medal match in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) returns to Tokyo in search of their first gold medal in nine years.

Since it was introduced for the first time at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, the USWNT has won four gold medals in the first five Olympics that have featured women’s soccer. However, the USWNT was knocked out on penalties by eventual runner-up Sweden five years ago.

The Americans had not won gold in 16 years, since losing to Norway in the final of the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and it was the first time the USWNT had failed to reach the final.

The USWNT has defended its World Cup championship and added an eighth Gold Cup to its trophy cabinet in the five years since the Rio Olympics. It arrives in Japan as the clear favorite, especially considering Germany’s failure to qualify for the Olympics.

On Wednesday, the United States takes on Sweden, followed by New Zealand three days later and Australia on July 27 in the final Group G encounter.

The following is everything you need to know about the competition.

How to Watch Women’s Soccer at the Olympics on TV and Online

Selected games from the women’s tournament will be shown on five different NBC channels, with games in English broadcast on NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel, and games in Spanish broadcast on Telemundo and Universo. Every game in the tournament will be broadcast live on the NBCOlympics website and the NBC Sports App, as well as the Telemundo Deportes website and app.

FuboTV, which carries NBC networks, will also have a livestream of selected games.

When does the Olympic Women’s Soccer Tournament begin?

While the Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ opening ceremony is set for July 23, women’s soccer is one of the events that will begin two days earlier. The tournament begins on July 21 with a match between Great Britain and Chile in the Sapporo Dome. Japan will play Canada at the same location later on Wednesday, while the USWNT will begin their campaign the same day in Tokyo against Sweden.

The group stage will last through July 30th, with the knockout stages starting on July 30th.