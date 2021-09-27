Data Shows Why Fernandes Was A Better Option For Taking Penalty Chances Than Ronaldo

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes’ place as the team’s top penalty taker is in jeopardy.

However, when the Red Devils were awarded a rare penalty opportunity against Aston Villa last weekend, many fans were pleasantly delighted to find that Fernandes was still in charge of converting the opportunity.

Unfortunately, Fernandes’ penalty shot was a flop, as the ball soared high over the crossbar, delivering the team their first loss of the season.

It couldn’t have happened at a worse time for them, as they were hoping to keep their lead in the English Premier League standings.

Instead, they are in fourth place due to a goal differential with first-placed Chelsea and third-placed Manchester City.

Conventional wisdom would have you believe that Ronaldo would take the penalty because he is one of the top penalty takers in the world, but statistics reveal otherwise.

When comparing Ronaldo’s and Fernandes’ penalty efforts over the course of their careers, Ronaldo has an 80% completion rate on 167 attempts, while Fernandes has scored on 93 percent of his 46 attempts.

It’s a small sample size, but it gives the 27-year-old a level of unpredictability that Ronaldo has lost over the course of his long career.

Prior to the Aston Villa match, Fernandes had only missed one penalty try in the Premier League after Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow saved his penalty attempt in a 4-1 win for Manchester United.

Despite having Ronaldo on the pitch, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to have Fernandes attempt a penalty conversion.

After the game, Fernandes resorted to social media to express his disappointment.

On his Instagram page, Fernandes stated, “Nobody is more frustrated and sad than me for missing the penalty and the resulting defeat.”

“In situations like this, I’ve always assumed my obligations and embraced them under duress. I failed today. But I took a step forward and approached the challenge with the same drive and sense of duty that I had when the ball had ended up in the net on so many other occasions.”

Manchester United’s fans and stars made a point of showing their affection and support for their star midfielder.

On Wednesday, September 29 at 8:00 pm British Summer, Fernandes and the Red Devils will host Villareal in a UEFA Champions League group match at Old Trafford. Brief News from Washington Newsday.