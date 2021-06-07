Darren Kelly is appointed as the club’s first sporting director.

Darren Kelly has been named as the club’s sporting director.

Last month, the 41-year-old departed his position as manager of Scarborough Athletic to take up a newly established post at Rodney Parade.

“Kelly will work alongside manager Michael Flynn, Newport’s management staff, and the club’s directors to build a robust recruitment, development, and retention strategy,” the club said in a statement on newport-county.co.uk.

“I’ve had the honor of working with two supporter-owned clubs in the past, so I’m looking forward to this new challenge,” Kelly said.

“I share the same principles as the football club, and I’m proud to be a part of it.