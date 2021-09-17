Darren Bent sends a message to Jack Grealish with a Liverpool claim for Mohamed Salah.

Darren Bent, a former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa striker, says he would prefer Mohamed Salah to “anyone else” in the Premier League, even Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Grealish joined City for £100 million this summer from Bent’s former club Villa, and despite a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign for England, he isn’t enough to push him ahead of Salah.

Last Saturday, the Egyptian scored his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds United, and Bent is one of only 29 players to reach the milestone.

“Salah every day,” Bent remarked on talkSPORT when asked to select between Salah and Grealish. He’s still incredible.

“Every day, all day,” says the narrator. Salah, more than anyone else in the Premier League, deserves to be on that right-hand side, if not the left.”

Since his arrival in 2017, the 29-year-old has etched his name into Liverpool legend, with some hailing him as one of the finest ever.

The winger has 100 Premier League goals to his name, but he has 129 goals for Liverpool in all competitions.

He is the club’s 11th all-time leading scorer, ahead of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres but behind Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, and Ian Rush.

Salah’s inclusion in Liverpool’s all-time XI has been predicted by many, including Bent: “Certainly, in my era, which I’ve been following, yes, 100%.

“However, I didn’t see individuals like [Kenny] Dalglish because I understand.”

Salah’s future remains uncertain since a new contract has not to be agreed upon, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, who delivered an update on Friday afternoon.

“There’s nothing really to say, especially from me because I’m not involved,” he told reporters.

“The only thing I care about is how Mo [Salah] looks right now, how sharp and committed he is, and that’s just right.

“He appears to be in great shape. “I’m at a loss for words.”