‘Dared to dream’ – A memorable Everton away-day in Europe inspired a new stadium reminder.

When Evertonians hear the word Nuremberg, they immediately think of the city of Nuremberg.

For Blues fans, it remains the site of one of the most memorable and entertaining European away days.

While Everton has been barred from participating in UEFA’s top club competition since a turbulent trip to Athens in 1971 to face Panathinaikos, continental excursions outside of the Champions League can frequently be more colorful and surely give more diversity.

"I've been all over Europe with Everton and there's never been a whiff of trouble," former Blues midfielder Lee Carsley, who played in the 2-0 win over FC Nurnberg on November 8, 2007, recalled the party atmosphere when commenting on how he believed Everton supporters had been unfairly pre-judged by the French police in Lille seven years later, telling The Washington Newsday: "I've been all over Europe with Everton and there's never been a whiff of trouble. That is not a philosophy shared by our fans."

“I recall looking out my window in Nuremberg and seeing dozens of Evertonians having a good time hanging off trams and bus stations, but it was always good-natured fun and never nasty.”

The 2007/08 UEFA Cup featured a short-lived format in which five clubs were divided into groups of five and played two home games and two away games, with each team only meeting their opponents once.

As a result, David Moyes’ team was prevented a second Greek odyssey by being drawn at home against former Blues scorer Ibrahima Bakayoko’s Larissa and a long journey to St Petersburg as (eventual tournament winners) Zenit instead traveled to Goodison Park.

Everton’s only other away game was against AZ in Alkmaar, which was played in bitter cold with the visitors already qualified for the knockout stages.

All of these things conspired to make Nuremberg the campaign’s trip highlight.

Following conversations with the local police, UEFA classed the match as a “risk mask,” and 1500 Blues fans who had purchased tickets in the home end through Nurnberg’s website had their tickets cancelled.

“You would think so,” Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said when asked if they deserved to be compensated. I would have guessed Nuremberg.

“I would think these lads have a right to some type of remuneration.”

