Danusia Francis is praised for competing in an Olympic event despite a knee injury.

The smile on Danusia Francis’ face said it all. The gymnast’s time in Tokyo had come to an end; her performance had lasted less than ten seconds, and she was set to finish last in the qualifying round.

Each second, on the other hand, had been more heroic than the previous.

Despite sustaining a tragic, no-doubt horrific knee injury—possibly a ruptured ACL—shortly before her events began on Sunday, the British-born Jamaican athlete and UCLA graduate risked the uneven bars.

Despite the discomfort, the 27-year-old remained adamant about participating.

She had been an unused backup for Team GB at the 2012 Games in London for nine years, and she had waited a long time to become an Olympian.

She had wrote on Instagram before her participation, “Just competing bars because to my knee injury.” “However, I can’t wait to go out there!!”

She took to the uneven bars with her knee fully strapped and executed two pretty straightforward toe-ons before dismounting lightly onto her uninjured right leg.

Francis was beaming as she shuffled away. She’d finally made it to the Olympics.

Despite the fact that the judges gave her a low 0.5 for difficulty, she was given a 9.033 for execution. Francis finished with a 3.033 score after losing 6.5 points in penalties.

Simone Biles qualified for the uneven bars final, as well as the other four individual finals, along with seven others.

Danusia Francis’ demeanor is admirable.

On slow motion, you can tell how much pain she’s in due to her ACL tear. Her decision was sound in this case. She has a lot to be proud of, and it’s obvious that she is. What a wonderful smile. pic.twitter.com/1oAns7Hc7N

July 25, 2021 — Alheli Picazo (@a picazo)

Francis was a reserve for Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, however he did not compete. She went on to UCLA and in 2016 became a co-national champion on the balancing beam.

She became the second female gymnast to reach the Olympics after being offered a chance to represent Jamaica, where she has family ties.

Francis’ former teammates in the United Kingdom were blown away. Using the #olympian hashtag, Hannah Whelan, who competed in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, tweeted, “I’m so proud of you.”

Becky Downie, a two-time European champion who represented Great Britain in the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, expressed her pride by saying, “I’m very happy.”

Helene, in the meantime. This is a condensed version of the information.