Dante Polvara Close to MLS Move with Family Priorities in Mind

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara is a step closer to a move to Major League Soccer, with St Louis City in the lead to secure his signature. The 25-year-old, who has spent four years at Pittodrie since his transfer from Georgetown Hoyas, is set to become a free agent in the summer, and St Louis are keen to bring him in during the January transfer window.

St Louis Pushes for Deal as Polvara Eyes American Return

Polvara has been left out of Aberdeen’s squad for the recent clash with Livingston, fueling speculation over his future. The MLS transfer window opens next week and will run until March 26, creating a limited timeframe for the deal to go through. St Louis, whose director of football Lutz Pfannenstiel has prior links with Polvara, is expected to lead the charge, with a six-figure offer reportedly on the table.

While St Louis are in pole position, Columbus Crew are also tracking the American midfielder, adding further competition. However, Polvara’s preference is clear: a return to the United States for family reasons. His decision could hinge on whether a deal can be struck this month or whether he ultimately departs for free at the end of the season.

Aberdeen have made a significant attempt to retain Polvara, offering him a contract extension. Rival club Hibernian has also shown interest in the midfielder. Despite these offers, Polvara’s desire to be closer to his family is likely to shape his final decision.

Polvara’s time at Aberdeen has been marred by injury setbacks, including a loan spell at Charleston Battery, but he has recently featured more prominently in the squad under interim manager Peter Leven. His future, however, remains uncertain as the transfer window progresses.