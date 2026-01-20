Dante Moore’s Return Alters 2026 NFL Draft Dynamics

The 2026 NFL Draft landscape has been dramatically altered after Oregon quarterback Dante Moore Jr. announced he would return to school, sparking a wave of adjustments across the league. This surprise decision has left quarterback-hungry teams scrambling to rethink their strategies as the draft approaches.

Moore, a highly anticipated prospect, was widely expected to be a top pick, potentially even the first overall selection. However, his choice to stay in Eugene has left franchises such as the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Rams reevaluating their quarterback options. “Dante Moore was nearly guaranteed to be the first or second overall pick, but now the draft order is in flux,” remarked one draft analyst.

Raiders Prepare to Pick Mendoza

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders, who currently hold the first pick, are breathing easier. With Moore off the board, the Raiders are now set to select Fernando Mendoza, the star quarterback from Indiana. Mendoza led the Hoosiers to an undefeated 15-0 season, capturing the Heisman Trophy along the way. His performance in the College Football Playoff, with more touchdowns than incompletions, has made him a highly regarded prospect. Evaluators describe Mendoza as a “more athletic Kirk Cousins,” with the potential to become a top-tier NFL quarterback.

The Jets, picking second, are pivoting from their quarterback pursuits. Instead, they are expected to select Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. Reese impressed in 2025 with 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 69 tackles. His ability to rush the passer and cover in space makes him a versatile addition to the Jets’ defense, though his “positionless” label has raised some concerns among scouts.

The Arizona Cardinals, holding the third pick, are looking to shore up their offensive line with the selection of Francis Mauigoa, a dominant right tackle from Miami. With over 2,700 snaps under his belt, Mauigoa’s pass-blocking skills and athleticism make him a safe bet for the Cardinals, regardless of their quarterback situation.

At pick four, the Tennessee Titans are eyeing Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate. With a remarkable 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games in 2025, Tate’s reliability and skill set make him a prime target for the Titans, who are looking to provide quarterback Cam Ward with a dynamic weapon on the outside.

Giants, Browns, and Commanders Make Strategic Picks

New York Giants, under head coach John Harbaugh, are projected to select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who has been a standout performer despite injury concerns. Tyson’s ability to break free from man coverage could provide a significant boost to the Giants’ offense, particularly as they prepare for possible roster changes in free agency.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to strengthen their offensive line with the sixth pick by selecting Spencer Fano, a junior tackle from Utah. Having allowed just one sack over two seasons, Fano’s pass protection skills should stabilize the Browns’ offense as they work through their unresolved quarterback situation.

The Washington Commanders, picking seventh, are projected to select pass-rusher Rueben Bain Jr. from Miami. Bain’s 11 sacks and 66 hurries in 2025 highlight his ability to generate pressure, though concerns over his arm length have raised questions about his fit in the NFL.

At number eight, the New Orleans Saints are expected to draft wide receiver Makai Lemon from USC. With 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, Lemon’s quickness and playmaking ability make him a prime candidate to bolster the Saints’ offense, particularly in the wake of roster shifts.

The Kansas City Chiefs, picking ninth after a rare playoff miss, are likely to select David Bailey, an edge rusher from Texas Tech who posted 15 sacks in 2025. Bailey’s explosive first step and pass-rush prowess could immediately improve the Chiefs’ defense.

As the draft order solidifies, teams are adjusting their strategies to reflect Moore’s unexpected return. With quarterback options becoming even more scarce, the race to secure the next superstar is intensifying. The ripple effect of Moore’s decision is being felt across the league, as teams like the Jets, Browns, Steelers, and Rams now look for alternatives—whether that means trading up, seeking veteran quarterbacks, or gambling on lesser-known prospects later in the draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent years, with drama, surprises, and strategic maneuvering continuing to unfold as the season progresses. As teams finalize their preparations, the anticipation surrounding the event is palpable, with every franchise eager to secure their next cornerstone player.