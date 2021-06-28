Danny Simpson has signed a one-year contract with Bristol City.

Danny Simpson, a Premier League winner, has signed a one-year contract with Bristol City, according to the Sky Bet Championship club.

After agreeing a short-term contract in March, the 34-year-old full-back spent the final two months of last season at Ashton Gate, reuniting with his former Leicester coach Nigel Pearson.

His new contract is for another year, with the possibility of an additional year.

“I could see what the future may be for Bristol City in those two months,” Simpson told Robins TV. I’m glad I’ll be able to be a part of it from the start of pre-season until the finish of the season.

“I am overjoyed. I came in towards the end of last season for a few months and loved every minute of it – I got some games, got to know everyone, the region, the players, and the staff.”

Simpson, who began his career at Manchester United, has extended his stay at City, joining Andreas Weimann.

He has three promotions to the top flight to his name, with Sunderland, Newcastle, and QPR, in addition to his title success with the Foxes.