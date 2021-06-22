Danny Rowe has signed a one-year contract with Burton Albion.

Danny Rowe, a winger for Burton Albion, has signed a new one-year deal that will keep him at the Pirelli Stadium for the 2021-22 season.

After leaving Ipswich in February, the 29-year-old signed a short-term agreement with the Brewers and went on to make 15 appearances for the club last season.

Rowe has signed a new contract with Albion, according to manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Hasselbaink told the club website, “Danny came in last season and we had to get him up to speed, but you could see his quality.”

“He had a few niggles last season that prevented him from playing a complete season, but we’re thrilled to have him back this year.

“We’re excited to see him in preseason and the benefits it will bring him, and we believe he’ll contribute a lot to us.”