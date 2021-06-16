Danny Rose joins Watford after a’scary’ time as a free agent during the epidemic.

Danny Rose has opened up about his “terrifying” search for a new club after joining Watford as a free agent.

Gino Pozzo, the Hornets’ owner, has promised to put the England full-back “back on the map” at Vicarage Road, and the 30-year-old praised him.

Rose was surplus to needs at Tottenham last season, and was filmed on Amazon Prime Video questioning manager Jose Mourinho over his lack of first-team opportunities in a Spurs documentary.

And he’s now expressed his delight at signing a two-year contract with newly promoted Watford, prolonging his time in the Premier League while avoiding the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose told Watford’s official club website, “Without going into too much detail, I always wanted to be a free agent, therefore it meant running my contract down.”

“That might have seemed like a good financial option before Covid, but given the year we’ve had, I’ve been sitting at home waiting for the phone to call.

“It’s been a little scary, and it’s something I’ve never done before in my career.

“I’ve never had a contract that was less than two years, so I’m extremely fortunate to be given the opportunity to play Premier League football again after a year away.”

“He said he wants to be the one that puts me back on the map,” Rose added when asked what Watford owner Pozzo said to encourage Rose to join the Hertfordshire club.

“Watford has always been a great fan of mine, and it’s simply that he was ready to give me a chance despite the fact that I hadn’t played senior competitive football in a year.

“He wants to be the one to put me back on the map, and I appreciate it and aim to reward him as long as I’m here.

“I’ve been off the radar for a year, which isn’t ideal, but I’m eager and overjoyed to be here.

"I was considering going abroad, but I've been offered a chance to play in the top league in the country.