Danny Rose has been left perplexed by Liverpool’s inability to believe Mohamed Salah.

With a lopsided victory over Watford, Liverpool extended their promising start to the season.

As the Reds strolled to a 5-0 Premier League triumph on Saturday, Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also scored.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is now unbeaten in 20 games across all competitions, but they are still a point behind leaders Chelsea in the early table.

During the 90 minutes at Vicarage Road, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Danny Rose would have double-checked the date when he woke up on Sunday morning.

After all, the Watford defender could be forgiven for not remembering what day it was after being left in a shambles by Salah, with some early adversity serving as a warm-up for a full 90 minutes of misery against the Liverpool player.

On the half-hour, Salah twisted Rose in such a way that the full-back didn’t notice Sadio Mane approaching and stumbled into him, resulting in extensive treatment for a hurting body and damaged pride.

It was impossible not to sympathize with the former England international. At least for a little while.

Diogo Jota had risen from his dugout position. Ibrahima Konate struggled to make sense of the situation. And Virgil van Dijk almost burst out laughing in disbelief at what had happened.

Trent Alexander-reaction, Arnold’s on the other hand, revealed everything about Salah’s most recent wonder strike.

As the Egyptian began his mad dash, the right-back was the closest player to him, giving him a clear view of his ensuing unerring finish.

An astonished Alexander-Arnold lifted his hands to his face in surprise as he rushed to congratulate Salah. Trent, it’s you and us all.

Salah received the plaudits, but it was Firmino who took home the matchball following a hat-trick that would make any predatory number nine proud.

It also offered the Brazilian the opportunity to do a number of his signature celebrations, including an extravagant routine following his opening, which Mane dutifully imitated.

So it felt only right that Van Dijk used Firmino's playbook.