Danny Rose, a free agent, has agreed to a two-year contract with Watford.

Following his departure from Tottenham, Watford have completed the signing of defender Danny Rose on a two-year agreement.

Rose, a 30-year-old left-back who spent last season practicing with Spurs’ under-23s, was released at the end of his contract and will join the newly promoted Hornets as a free agency on July 1.

Rose, a former England international, came through the Leeds junior system before joining Tottenham, and had a seven-game loan spell with Watford in 2009.

Rose joined Spurs in 2007 and went on to make 241 appearances for the club, playing an important role in Mauricio Pochettino’s team that competed for titles for several seasons.

Under Jose Mourinho, the seasoned defender, who has 29 England caps, fell out of favor and spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Newcastle.

Rose was demoted to the under-23s after pledging to let his lucrative contract with Spurs expire, and he was not even registered in the club’s Premier League team last season.

Much of his hardship under Mourinho was documented in Amazon Prime Video’s documentary All or Nothing.

The defender was seen arguing with the Portuguese coach over why he wasn’t picked, threatening to go visit chairman Daniel Levy about his suffering over what he thought to be preferential treatment of other players.

Rose commented on the official Tottenham website on his leaving in June, “I wish we could have won something together, but the club is not far away from that, and certainly I wish everyone at the club the best of luck going forward.”

“Overall, the club and the chairman have been fantastic in their treatment of me. Every day for the past 14 years, I’ve taken the same path to training.

“It’s all I’ve ever known, and it’ll be unusual if and when I join a new team since I’ll be taking a different way to training, but I’m grateful to the club for bringing me in as a 17-year-old in 2007, and I consider myself extremely fortunate. (This is a brief piece.)