Danny Mayor pledges his support for Plymouth’s future.

Danny Mayor has re-signed with Plymouth for a new two-year contract.

The 30-year-old midfielder was out of contract at the end of the month after making 49 appearances for Argyle in all competitions last season.

Mayor expressed his delight at the new terms, telling the club’s website, “I’m just happy, actually.” We have a young manager (Ryan Lowe) who is ambitious, and I believe the club is ambitious, so I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of it.

“I’ve always been eager to return if the opportunity occurred, and once I received my family’s consent, it was a no-brainer for me to continue playing football at Argyle.”