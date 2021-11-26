Danny Kingad Is Looking Forward To His December Fight With Kairat Akhmetov, According To MMA News.

Danny Kingad is itching to get back in the ring, and his nearly two-year layoff has put him in an excellent position to beat Kairat Akhmetov.

When asked about his fight with Akhmetov by the media, the 26-year-old Filipino analyzed how their fight at ONE: Winter Warriors II would play out.

“I believe I can assault him in all aspects of the game, whether it’s by striking, grappling, or on the ground, because that’s what I’ve been practicing here at Team Lakay.” “We’re not afraid of any particular combat technique because we can do whatever they can,” Kingad stated.

Their fight has already been postponed twice: Akhmetov pulled out of their ONE Flyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal due to injury in 2019, and Kingad’s camp was infected with COVID-19 in December 2020.

Kingad had not entered the ring since his unanimous decision victory over China’s Xie Wei in January 2020, but he is unconcerned about ring rust because he and his squad have kept active after being cleared to train again.

The No. 4-ranked flyweight is no stranger to the rest of Team Lakay, having faced and defeated Filipino veteran Geje Eustaquio twice.

When Kingad was asked about Eustaquio’s counsel, the No. 2-ranked flyweight was urged to focus on his wrestling because that is his strongest suit.

“I’m completely confident in my wrestling abilities.” Even if we don’t have a fight, we practice wrestling every day at the gym. “We’re always out working on our talents and refining them in preparation for whoever we’re going to face next,” Kingad told the media.

Akhmetov is a well-known submission artist, having won 10 of his 24 fights by submission, however in ONE Championship, he has only won by decision.

Despite this, his record speaks for itself, and if the fight goes to the ground, he could surprise “The King” with many submission attempts.

At the December event, Kingad will be accompanied by his Team Lakay brothers Kevin Belingon, Stephen Loman, and Jhanlo Sangiao.

ONE: Winter Warriors II will be taped on December 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and shown live on December 17 via tape delay.