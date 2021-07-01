Daniil Medvedev beats Alcaraz and advances to the third round of Wimbledon.

Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, advanced to the third round of Wimbledon after a painless victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

a wild card from Spain Alcaraz, a rising talent who has risen from 492 to 75 in the world in just 18 months, was broken in the first game but battled back to 5-4, only to lose his serve again.

The 18-year-old was then easily dispatched by Russian Medvedev, who won 6-4 6-1 6-2.

“The faster you go on grass, the better,” Medvedev remarked after the match, which lasted just over an hour and a half.

“However, Carlos is a fantastic player. I was taken aback in the first set because I knew grass wasn’t his natural playing surface.

“Perhaps the difference was wider in the second and third sets – but I’m confident he’ll be in the top 10 soon, if not higher.

“Grass is my favorite. Only one of my first four grand slam victories came here, so Wimbledon will always be memorable to me.”