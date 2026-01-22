Danielle Carter Reflects on FA Cup Glory and Her Football Journey

As Arsenal Women’s historic FA Cup win against Chelsea at Wembley approaches its tenth anniversary this May, Danielle Carter recalls the decisive moment that sealed the victory. A stunning long-range strike by Carter not only gave Arsenal their 14th Women’s FA Cup title but also marked the first FA Cup final at Wembley since its relocation in 2015.

Carter, now preparing for her daughter Tia’s first birthday, is also gearing up to announce the conclusion of her playing career. The forward is set to make this revelation on the pitch at Emirates Stadium before Arsenal’s match against Manchester United. Reflecting on the changes motherhood has brought, she says, “It’s incredible. It’s by far the hardest role I’ve ever had, but the most rewarding.” She emphasizes how her outlook on life has shifted, particularly in the past year as she balances football with the demands of raising her daughter.

From School Playgrounds to Professional Glory

Growing up in Walthamstow, Carter’s love for football began early. “I played at school in the playground with all the boys, scuffing up my shoes that my mum would have spent good money on,” she laughs, remembering how football was always a part of her life. Her talent quickly became apparent, and after playing in Leyton Orient’s Sunday League, she was recruited to the club’s Centre of Excellence. Carter describes those early years as formative, recalling, “Those days were the best days I remember. The teams we had through the year groups pretty much stayed together, and I think those are my fondest memories.”

Her progress was soon noticed by Vic Akers, who had a significant role in shaping women’s football in the UK. “Vic wanted me to come to Arsenal when I was 14,” Carter recalls, though logistical challenges delayed her move. It was only after leaving the Under-16s at Orient that Carter joined Arsenal Reserves, where she began to shine alongside future legends of the women’s game like Jordan Nobbs and Kim Little. The transition from playing with idols to being their teammate was daunting but made her a stronger player. “There was no room for error. You had to show your worth and that you deserved to be among them,” she admits.

While Carter’s career at Arsenal was filled with triumphs, including winning the FA Cup three times and multiple League Cups, it was the 2016 FA Cup final against Chelsea that would forever define her legacy. Arsenal were underdogs going into the match, facing a Chelsea team on the rise under manager Emma Hayes. Despite the stakes, Carter and her teammates remained remarkably calm. “I remember not feeling much pressure; I was still young. We’d played in a lot of finals before, but this one felt more relaxed,” Carter recalls.

The final was closely contested, but a tactical change from manager Pedro Losa made all the difference. Carter, who typically played on the right wing, was switched to the left. Arsenal’s strategy relied on using the vast Wembley pitch to deliver crosses into the box for Carter and Asisat Oshoala to cut inside and shoot. Carter’s game-changing moment came early, as she sent a thunderous shot into the top corner after a series of dazzling dribbles. “That set the tone. It gave me the confidence to take that shot on later on,” Carter reflects. The goal was the match-winner, and Arsenal triumphed 1-0, securing their place in history.

In the aftermath of the victory, Carter was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from her family and friends, all of whom had traveled to Wembley. “It was silly the amount of people that came to support me that day,” she laughs, admitting that her grandmother had to watch the match at home to avoid getting too excited in the stadium. “Having my grandad there was incredibly special,” she adds, fondly remembering the support of her loved ones in that unforgettable moment.

Although Carter’s career was marred by injuries, including two serious ACL ruptures that kept her sidelined for much of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, she continued to fight back. Her comeback culminated in a League Cup victory in 2018 under coach Joe Montemurro, followed by the team’s first league title in seven years the following season. However, her persistent injuries led to a premature end to her time at Arsenal when her contract expired in 2020.

After leaving Arsenal, Carter played for Reading, Brighton